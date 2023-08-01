MLB trade deadline live blog

The MLB's trade deadline day has arrived and TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest news and rumours from around the league.

New team in on Verlander?

It appears a new suitor has emerged in the Justin Verlander sweepstakes.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports mystery teams are emerging for the New York Mets starter.

"In other words “other significant interest” beyond the known Astros and Dodgers," Heyman wrote.

Mystery team(s) emerging for Justin Verlander. In other words “other significant interest” beyond the known Astros and Dodgers — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2023

Verlander, who is a three-time Cy Young winner and a former AL MVP with the Tigers, has a 3.15 earned runs average with 81 strikeouts in 94.1 innings this season.



Ryu set to return

The Toronto Blue Jays will get a boost Tuesday without making a trade.

Hyun Jin Ryu will return to the mound for the first time in over a year against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hicks speaks on joining Blue Jays

After being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals, Jordan Hicks spoke Monday on how he found out about the trade and why he's excited to be joining a competitive team late in the season.

