The 2022 MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and TSN has you covered with all the latest news and rumours ahead of Aug. 2 at 6pm et.

AL Central race aiding seller's market?

The Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins are all seperated by three games in the American League Central Division.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, this could spur some action.

The Twins, Guardians & White Sox - separated by just 3 games in the AL Central - are among the most aggressive teams in the pitching market right now, per sources. According to one executive from a potential seller, “They all think they have a shot and are trying to get better.” — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 28, 2022

Feinsand tweets the three teams are the most aggressive in the pitching market at the moment and according to one executive from a potential seller, all three teams think they have a shot and are trying to get better.

The Twins (52-46) lead the division with the Guardians a game and a half back at 50-47 and Chicago another game and a half back at 49-49. The Guardians (two and a half games back) and White Sox (four games back) are also chasing the Tampa Bay Rays for the final American League wild card spot.

A new name on the trade market?

A number of teams are exploring trades for Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal writes the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins are looking for help in centre field.

Siri, 27, is in his second season with the Astros but has largely struggled at the plate so far this season, slashing .178/.238/.304 with three home runs, 10 RBI and six stolen bases.

He is due $704,000 this season and is not eligible to become a free agent until after the 2027 season.

Yankees out on Soto?

After the New York Yankees struck a deal Wednesday night to acquire outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals, might that impact their rumoured chase of superstar Juan Soto?

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that while there is no official word, it is now clear New York isn't at the forefront of the negotiations.

While there’s no word the Yankees are officially out on Juan Soto it’s clear they aren’t currently at the forefront of those talks. So it makes sense they jumped on Andrew Benintendi. SD, STL, LAD and TEX, perhaps due to better prospect matches, seem more involved in Soto talks. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2022

Heyman adds the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers seem the most involved in Soto talks.

The #Yankees acquiring Andrew Benintendi is a great move. He is a contact hitter who will keep the line moving. He doesn’t have power or speed but he is a solid professional hitter who will get on base. The bigger news is that this deal means the Yankees are out on Juan Soto! — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) July 28, 2022

While TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips likes the move the Yankees made Wednesday, he believes they're out on the Washington Nationals' star.

"The Yankees acquiring Andrew Benintendi is a great move. He is a contact hitter who will keep the line moving. He doesn't have power or speed but he is a solid professional hitter who will get on base. The bigger news is that this deal means the Yankees are out on Juan Soto!"

Reds set on dealing Castillo?

The Cincinnati Reds are full steam ahead on trading right-hander Luis Castillo, reports ESPN's Buster Olney.

Olney tweets that there was some industry speculation the Reds may decide to hang onto the 29-year-old, who is widely viewed as the best available starter.

There's been some speculation in the industry the Reds might choose to hang on to pitcher Luis Castillo, but talent evaluators say Thursday morning that CIN is proceeding as if it is full steam ahead in the process of trading the All-Star, widely viewed as best available starter. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 28, 2022

Castillo is 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 14 starts so far this season for the Reds, his sixth in Cincinnati since making his big league debut in June of 2017.