With the MLB trade deadline set for August 1, TSN.ca rounds up all of the rumours and whispers of big names that could be on the move.

Pittsburgh Pirates

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Pittsburgh Pirates are listening to offers on a pair of young All-Star pitchers - Mitch Keller and David Bednar.

Both of them are under team control for multiple season (two for Keller, three for Bednar), which makes them more appealing, but tougher to acquire.

Keller's earned runs average has skyrocketed since the All-Star break after he allowed 14 earned runs in his last two games (11 innings pitched), but he still holds a respectable 4.01 clip for the year.

Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins completed a minor deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, acquiring pitcher Jose Castillo in exchange for cash considerations.

#Marlins announce a minor trade.



They've acquired left-handed pitcher Jose Castillo from the Padres for cash considerations. He's on the 40-man roster but optioned to Triple A Jacksonville.



They had an open 40-man spot after they outrighted Jerar Encarnacion. — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) July 25, 2023

Castillo has appeared in one game this season, where he allowed four earned runs and retired just one batter.

His only significant time in the major leagues came in 2018, where he pitched to a 3.29 ERA in 38.1 innings. He appeared in a single game in 2019, 2022 and 2023 since then.

Interest in pitchers with player options?

Talks continue to surround veteran hurlers Marcus Stroman with the Chicago Cubs and Eduardo Rodriguez with the Detroit Tigers, but teams are wary of the potential of an injury late in the year.

Because both of these pitchers signed deals with an opt out, chances are they should be looked at and valued as rentals for this season alone because their strong seasons should command a significant deal on the open market.

However, as The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal notes, if either of these pitchers get hurt after they are acquired, they're unlikely to exercise their opt out and instead will stay signed to the value of their current deal and prove their worth next year.

The San Francisco Giants did not deal Carlos Rodon last season when a trade seemed imminent because teams were concerned over the injury, and Rosenthal notes that a similar situation may be brewing this year.

Stroman has a 3.09 ERA in 122.1 innings pitched for the Cubs this season, while Rodriguez holds a 2.69 ERA in 83.2 innings pitched for Detroit.