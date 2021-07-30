The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for today at 4pm et/1pm pt. Follow along with the latest news and rumours as the clock creeps closer to the deadline.

All eyes on Berrios

If the Minnesota Twins decide to move Jose Berrios, they aren't going to have any shortage of suitors.

Count the Yankees, Rays and Mariners among the suitors for Jose Berríos, per sources. They join the Padres, Blue Jays and Mets as interested teams, as Berríos is expected to be moved before the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2021

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand notes that the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners are all vying for Berrios's services.

In 20 starts this season, Berrios is 7-5 with an earned run average of 3.48 and 1.044 WHIP over 121.2 innings pitched. He's struck out 126 batters and walked 32.

Cubs open for business?

With the trade of Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees on Thursday, the Chicago Cubs have indicated a willingness to move on from some of their biggest names, but is there more to come?

Hearing a combination deal - Davies and one of the two position players - is one possibility. But nothing close at this point. https://t.co/FPMjt4WJob — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2021

Jumping on a report from Jon Heyman, Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic indicates that the New York Mets are interested in starter Zach Davies, but also in stars Kris Bryant and Javier Baez.

Baez and Bryant were key pieces of the team's 2016 World Series-winning team, but both are free agents at season's end and it remains to be seen if the Cubs are interested in retaining players pushing 30 as they begin to embrace a youth movement. The 28-year-old Davies is also an impending free agent.

Closer Craig Kimbrel, again, an impending free agent, could also be dealt.

Who's left to trade in DC?

Thursday was an exceptionally busy day for the Washington Nationals.

The team dealt future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer and infielder Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers, closer Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays, reliever Daniel Hudson to the San Diego Padres and outfielder Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox.

Is there anything left for the team to move outside of maybe some copper wiring?

Well, yes. As Jon Heyman notes, among the players who could still be traded by the team include veteran catchers Yan Gomes and Alex Avila, as well as infielder Josh Harrison.

Nats setting a speed selloff record today. Still possibly to go: Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Alex Avila — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2021

All three players are impending free agents.

Twins still looking to sell?

The Minnesota Twins, a playoff team in three of the last four seasons, have greatly underperformed in 2021. The team, widely expected to contend for the American League Central crown, currently sits at 43-60, dead last in the division and 17 games back of the Chicago White Sox.

The team moved veteran slugger Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays last week and there could be more to come.

As you would expect, once Scherzer was off board, the chase for #Twins ace Jose Berrios intensified as best SP left in market. Question is how deep do #Twins go? Pineda is in walk year? Maeda? Buxton? Heard Minny continues to listen and not close doors. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 30, 2021

With the trade of Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the biggest arm left on the market could be Twins starter Jose Berrios. The 27-year-old righty won't come cheap because he was one year of team control remaining after this one. Teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox are undoubtedly interested in the two-time All-Star's services.

But that's not all the Twins could have on offer. Veteran starting pitchers Michael Pineda, JA Happ and Kenta Maeda could be available, as could speedy outfielder Byron Buxton. The 27-year-old Buxton and the Twins are far apart on an extension and that could see the Twins move on from the 2012 second overall pick.