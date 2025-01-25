HOUSTON (AP) — The door to re-signing free agent Alex Bregman is “cracked” open for the Astros, but keeping the third baseman with the team might still be a longshot, general manager Dana Brown said Saturday.

Speaking at the team’s FanFest, Brown talked at length about the possibility of re-signing Bregman, who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Astros.

“The interesting thing is when we made some trades and some moves this offseason, we never realized that Bregman would still be on the market at this time,” Brown said. “We’ve had some conversation and I could kind of leave it there, but we’ve had some conversations.”

He added those conversations were “positive” before he was asked if that means that the door for re-signing Bregman is still open.

“I would say it’s cracked, right,” Brown said. “The fact that he’s still available, it just makes it interesting like, man, this guy is such a good player, he’s done so many wonderful things here. And so, we’ll stick with the cracked door and see what our conversations lead to.”

If Houston brought Bregman back, it would create a crowded situation in the infield. They traded outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Cubs in exchange for infielder Isaac Paredes before signing free agent first baseman Christian Walker this offseason.

“Our group is pretty set,” Brown said. “We made some moves and some trades and solidified our top five in our lineup and so it's a long shot, but the fact that (Bregman's) a free agent, we’ll have discussions about him like we have discussions about every other free agent.”

The day that Walker was introduced in Houston, Brown said that Walker would be the team’s first baseman and Paredes would play third. But Brown said Saturday that if Bregman were to re-sign he would play third base.

“I love watching Bregman play third base, so I can’t imagine putting Bregman or having (manager) Joe (Espada) put Bregman in any other position other than third base," Brown said. "That’s his home. He puts on clinics when he’s playing third base, and he’s just as special as anybody, Gold Glove there and so I can’t picture him playing anywhere else.”

Bregman is a two-time All-Star who won a Gold Glove last season and a Silver Slugger Award in 2019 when he came in second in AL MVP voting.

Espada said he’s kept in touch with the 30-year-old Bregman throughout the offseason and that while he tries to give him space, he wants to make sure he understands that he wishes he’d stay in Houston forever.

“I tell him all the time ... this is home,” Espada said. “I understand the process, you sit down with your family, you’re trying to do what’s best for you, your family and your kids. But this is home and this is his family."

While Bregman would remain at third base if he were to re-sign with the Astros, it’s unclear if his return would force Jose Altuve to move from second, a position he’s played his entire 14-year career.

Altuve was vocal at the end of last season about his desire for Bregman to remain with the team, but Espada wouldn’t say if he’s spoken to him about the possibility of changing positions to facilitate that.

“If we get there, we’ll have that conversation with him, but his willingness to do whatever it takes to win — it’s important to us,” Espada said. “He’s a cornerstone of this team. He’s the heart of this organization. He understands that. … but if we get to that point I’m sure that we’ll have that conversation and we’ll talk about how that’s going to look moving forward.”

