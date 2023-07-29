Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his conduct towards the umpires following Friday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

The 52-year-old Nevin, who is in his second season managing the Angels, was visibly upset with a strike three call in the ninth inning and confronted the officiating crew in the dugout immediately after the loss.

Nevin will serve the suspension on Saturday.