LAKELAND - Anthony Santander drove in three runs, fellow off-season addition Andrés Giménez drove in two and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 13-3 in spring training action Monday.

Alejandro Kirk and Joey Loperfido also had run-scoring hits for the Blue Jays, who improved to 6-3 this spring.

José Berrios got the start for Toronto and pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings to lower his earned-run average to 1.69. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out three.

Tarik Skubal pitched three excellent innings for Detroit, striking out three and giving up just one hit. But Toronto got to the Tigers quickly after he left.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off the fourth with a double off Jason Foley and was driven home by Santander's single.

After Foley struck out Springer, Giménez smacked a triple to drive in Santander and then was driven home by a Kirk single, ending Foley's afternoon.

Toronto scored three more in the fifth inning. Santander doubled to drive in Leo Jiménez and Rainer Nunez. Then he was driven home by Giménez a second time on a ground-rule double.

The Jays had another three-run inning in the seventh. Loperfido hit an RBI triple and then scored on a fielding error, then Eddinson Paulino scored from third when Jonathan Clase ground into a double play.

The Tigers got on the board with two out in the bottom of the seventh. Carlos Mendoza hit a two-run single off Braydon Fisher with the bases loaded and Roberto Campos followed with another run-scoring single.

Nunez put Toronto up 11-3 with a two-run single in the eighth.

Myles Straw capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the ninth.

Toronto is off Tuesday before returning Wednesday for a game against Pittsburgh in Bradenton, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.