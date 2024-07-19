ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Anthony Santander homered twice and drove in five runs after Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser had already hit two-run homers, and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Friday night in the first game out of the break.

Rutschman and Cowser both went deep in the first inning, putting the Orioles up 4-0 before All-Star starting pitcher Corbin Burnes had even thrown his first pitch.

“To put up four runs in the first with Corbin Burnes on the mound, you feel good about that,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Burnes (10-4), back on the same mound where he started the All-Star Game three nights earlier, struck out six and allowed one run over six innings. The right-hander limited Texas to two hits, but walked four while throwing 60 of 101 pitches for strikes.

“It felt like a normal start. You know, once I get going in my routine pregame, to be able to kind of switch and lock in a little bit,” said Burnes, who twice since his last O's start July 10 had also been home to Arizona twice to be with his newborn twin daughters. “Obviously wasn’t as crisp tonight. You know, four walks is never something we’re trying to do.”

Nathan Eovaldi (6-4) gave up six runs on three homers in his five innings. The Texas right-hander was 5-0 with a 1.99 ERA in his first 10 starts at home this season.

“I hung some curveballs, the splitters were up a little bit, fastball command ... I just felt like I didn’t really execute a lot of my pitches tonight very well,” Eovaldi said.

Gunnar Henderson led off the game with the first of his four singles before catcher Rutschman's 17th homer. They both also started for the American League in the All-Star Game.

Santander, also an All-Star, hit his 25th homer in the fifth, two batters after another Henderson single. The batter in between was Rutschman, who hit a popup to shallow left, where third baseman Josh Smith made an incredible lunging over-the-shoulder catch.

Santander added a three-run homer in the seventh inning.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a 434-foot homer to straightaway center in the second for reigning World Series champion Texas (46-51), which had won seven of nine before the break.

Burnes completed six innings in his 15th consecutive start, a career high for the four-time All-Star and the longest streak for an Orioles pitcher since Sidney Ponson's 16 in a row 20 years ago.

“He's good, he's real good,” said Bruce Bochy of the Rangers, who also managed the AL squad on Tuesday night. “He's tough. He's got a good mix and velo.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Rookie OF Heston Kjerstad was going through a workout Friday, and had tests to pass before can be activated from the seven-day concussion list. He was hit around the ear flap by a 97 mph pitch on July 12. Manager Brandon Hyde said the hope is that Kjerstad can return this weekend.

Rangers: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (right elbow surgery rehab) threw 35 pitches off the mound, mixing in a handful of sliders for the first time. “All went well, felt great, located the ball very well, so good outing for him,” manager Bruce Bochy said. ... Smith stayed in the game after getting hit on the hand by a pitch in the eighth inning. ... 3B Josh Jung (right wrist) took some aggressive swings in the batting cage. Bochy said Jung feels really good, but the manager didn’t know the next step.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Grayson Rodriguez, the AL leader with 11 wins, starts the middle game of the series Saturday. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.96 ERA) makes his sixth start since coming back from offseason back surgery and then dealing with a nerve issue around his right thumb.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb