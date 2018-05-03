These rankings are put together based on information gathered from various prospect sources, conversations with evaluators inside and outside the Jays organization, as well as personal opinion.

I am not a scout, so any notes gathered on pitcher mechanics or notable swing changes throughout the season are coming from an outside source.

While the first list on April 4 outlined who the top 20 prospects in the organization are, the purpose of this weekly ranking from this point forward is to highlight how players have done over the past seven days (from Wednesday through Tuesday) and shuffle them up accordingly.

If you see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the seventh name on the list one week, it doesn’t mean he’s suddenly the seventh-best prospect in the system. It just means six other prospects from this top 20 performed better over a seven-day period.

We hope you enjoy this weekly snapshot that will run through the end of August when minor league seasons come to a close.

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 19 (3/16/1999)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 200

Top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (3), MLB Pipeline (3), Keith Law ESPN (2), Baseball Prospectus (4), FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .388/.455/.600 with 2 HR, 26 RBI, 0 SB in 100 plate appearances at Double-A

Past week: .647/.667/.941 with 0 HR, 7 RBI, 0 SB in 24 plate appearances at Double-A

“To see his hitting and plate discipline translate here with another challenge is very encouraging,” said one Jays official, and it might be the understatement of the century when it comes to what Guerrero Jr. is doing to begin his Double-A assignment. But don’t mistake trying to rein in outside expectations with not being giddy about the future superstar they have on their hands. One often overlooked aspect is the defensive side of things, and, internally, the Jays say there haven’t been conversations about getting Guerrero reps anywhere but third base. That could change on a dime, however, once the call-up conversations begin. And make no mistake, those are coming, even if it’s just a promotion to Triple-A.

2. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 22 (08/30/1995)

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 220

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: 4-0, 1.53 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 29.1 IP, 16 H, 10 BB, 31 K at Double-A

Past week: 1-0, 11 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 18 K at Double-A

After failing to figure things out last summer in his first go-round at Double-A, Reid-Foley is rolling to begin 2018, now putting together five straight solid starts. Fisher Cats pitching coach Vince Horsman has helped Reid-Foley make some adjustments and they’ve paid off. The Jays have been impressed with the way Reid-Foley has returned to being aggressive and attacking hitters with his power fastball, while also mixing in his curve, slider and a changeup that was the developmental focus in 2017.

3. INF Cavan Biggio

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 23 (04/11/1995)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 203

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .319/.427/.708 with 6 HR, 19 RBI, 3 SB in 89 plate appearances at Double-A

Past week: .273/.393/.636 with 2 HR, 5 RBI, 0 SB in 28 plate appearances at Double-A

After hitting a mini skid that saw him go 0-for-11 to start the week, Biggio has rebounded with three-straight multi-hit games heading into Thursday. He hit home runs in back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing his season total to six. Swing adjustments have him hitting more fly balls than ever before and it’s paying off in the numbers. Jays officials say Biggio put a whole lot of work into the load and timing aspects of his swing over the winter. When you combine his baseball IQ with the work ethic, it would be no surprise to see Biggio bust through the perceived ceiling attached to him when he was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

4. SS Bo Bichette

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 20 (03/05/1998)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 200

Top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (8), MLB Pipeline (13), Keith Law ESPN (17), Baseball Prospectus (19), FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .299/.364/.443 with 0 HR, 8 RBI, 8 SB in 107 plate appearances at LEVEL

Past week: .296/.321/.481 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 2 SB in 28 plate appearances at Double-A

This is what normal human ballplayers not named Vladimir Guerrero Jr. usually do when they’re faced with one of the toughest stops on the minor-league journey: They have ups and downs. While nine out of 10 prospects would take hovering around .300 in a heartbeat, it’s still a bit different than the .362/.423/.565 slash line Bichette put up across Low-A and High-A last season. Even if he’s yet to hit a home run, we’re nitpicking because Bichette has hits in 20 of 22 starts this season, and he has 10 extra-base hits (six doubles, four triples). The Jays like the fact he’s being challenged a bit this season. While shortstop is the focus, expect to see Bichette dabble at second base this summer, just as he’s done in seasons past.

5. C Danny Jansen

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (04/15/1995)

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 225

Top 100 prospect rankings: FanGraphs (71)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .280/.390/.460 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 1 SB in 60 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .278/.350/.444 with 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 SB in 21 plate appearances at Triple-A

Jansen continues to build on his big breakout of a season ago, showing off his burgeoning power and notable plate discipline against Triple-A pitching once again. The Jays are also pleased with his progress as a receiver and game-manager behind the dish. He’s one injury away from appearing in Toronto.

6. SS Logan Warmoth

Current affiliate: High-A Dunedin

Age: 22 (09/06/1995)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 190

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .232/.323/.317 with 1 HR, 7 RBI, 1 SB in 93 plate appearances at High-A

Past week: .308/.379/.462 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 0 SB in 29 plate appearances at High-A

Last year’s first-round pick (22nd overall) enjoyed his best stretch of the young season this past week, collecting three extra-base hits and walking three times in 29 trips to the plate. Warmoth enjoyed a mini five-game hit streak and also produced three multi-hit games.

7. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (03/16/1995)

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 220

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .255/.339/.309 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SB in 62 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .375/.412/.500 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB in 17 plate appearances at Triple-A

The power still isn’t showing up, which is never a good thing for a first baseman, but Tellez is showing signs of life with the bat over the past couple of weeks. He’s put together a seven-game hitting streak heading into play Thursday, slashing .393/.414/.500 with three doubles over his last seven games.

8. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Current affiliate: High-A Dunedin

Age: 22 (08/01/1995)

Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 225

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: 3-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 30.1 IP, 27 H, 8 BB, 19 K at High-A

Past week: 1-0, 6 IP, 9 H, 0 BB, 0 K at High-A

Zeuch’s scouting report has matched his results so far this season. He’s getting a lot of ground balls (59.1 per cent), not striking many out (5.6 K/9) and limiting the walks (2.4 BB/9). His last start against the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies) was a perfect example, as the big righty allowed nine hits, including a home run, but didn’t walk anyone and didn’t strike anyone out, either. There’ll be lots of balls in play when Zeuch is on the mound.

9. LHP Ryan Borucki

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 24 (03/31/1994)

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 175

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: 1-3, 5.95 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 19.2 IP, 27 H, 8 BB, 18 K at Triple-A

Past week: 1-1, 11 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, 12 K at Triple-A

Borucki was a mixed bag in two starts over the past week. The lefty was impressive in limiting the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) to one run over six innings on April 25, walking just one and striking out seven. This past Tuesday against the Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees), he was tagged for six earned runs in five innings, walking three and striking out five. It’s not surprising to see Borucki struggle with consistency in his first full season at the highest level of the minors.

10. 2B/SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Current affiliate: Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 24 (10/19/1993)

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 185

Projected MLB ETA: Arrived April 20, 2018

Season stats: .347/.382/.510 with 1 HR, 11 RBI, 1 SB in 55 plate appearances at Double-A; .211/.231/.289 with 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 SB in 39 MLB plate appearances

Past week: .185/.214/.296 with 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SB in 28 MLB plate appearances

While the numbers won’t wow you in any way, Gurriel’s pedigree and experience playing against high-level competition in Cuba have shown since he arrived in the majors last month. He hasn’t looked overmatched against big-league pitching, and there’s been some hard contact that hasn’t fallen in, evidenced by his .233 batting average on balls in play (BABIP). The next step for Gurriel is fine-tuning the approach and plate discipline.

11. OF Anthony Alford

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (07/20/1994)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 215

Top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (60), MLB Pipeline (47), Keith Law ESPN (44), Baseball Prospectus (58), FanGraphs (36)

Projected MLB ETA: Made MLB debut May 19, 2017

Season stats: .194/.265/.226 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 0 SB in 34 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .235/.316/.294 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 0 SB in 19 plate appearances at Triple-A

Recovered from the Grade 2 right hamstring strain he suffered during spring training, Alford returned to Triple-A Buffalo, where he finished up last year, and has started slow. The Jays are excited at the prospect of Alford working with Bisons second-year coach Devon White for an extended period, both offensively and defensively.

12. SS Richard Urena

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 22 (02/26/1996)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 185

Projected MLB ETA: Made MLB debut Sept. 1, 2017

Season stats: .250/.250/.250 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB in 4 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .250/.250/.250 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB in 4 plate appearances at Triple-A

After being hit with a thrown ball while sliding resulted in a late start to his season due to a bruised rib cage, Urena rehabbed at High-A before returning to Triple-A Buffalo this week. Since he’s on the 40-man roster and already has his big-league debut under his belt, Urena could be a middle infield depth option for the Blue Jays at some point this summer.

13. OF/1B Ryan Noda

Current affiliate: Low-A Lansing

Age: 22 (03/30/1996)

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 217

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .222/.468/.333 with 0 HR, 10 RBI, 7 SB in 94 plate appearances at Low-A

Past week: .250/.367/.417 with 0 HR, 5 RBI, 0 SB in 30 plate appearances at Low-A

The pitch selection and plate discipline pops when you look at Noda’s numbers, but underneath that there’s an element of raw power that has Jays’ brass excited. He has yet to hit his first home run, but Noda swatted four doubles in a two-game span this past week, while also continuing to adapt well to playing the outfield after debuting as mostly a first baseman in 2017.

14. C Reese McGuire

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (03/02/1995)

Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 215

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .188/.220/.271 with 1 HR, 5 RBI, 0 SB in 51 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .217/.250/.391 with 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 SB in 25 plate appearances at Triple-A

Splitting time with Jansen between DH and catcher, McGuire got off to a slow start with the bat, but he just enjoyed his most productive week. His defence is what’s going to get him to the majors eventually, but came up with a pair of multi-hit games and popped his first homer off of Durham Bulls starter Vidal Nuno.

15. C/1B Max Pentecost

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 25 (03/10/1993)

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 191

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .218/.254/.400 with 2 HR, 9 RBI, 0 SB in 59 plate appearances at Double-A

Past week: .250/.308/.333 with 0 HR, 4 RBI, 0 SB in 13 plate appearances at Double-A

His start at the plate has been slow, but the Jays are encouraged by how Pentecost and his surgically repaired shoulder are holding up behind the plate in his first real physical test since his first surgery on the wonky throwing arm in February of 2015.

16. 2B Samad Taylor

Current affiliate: Low-A Lansing

Age: 19 (07/11/1998)

Height: 5-foot-10 | Weight: 160

Projected MLB ETA: 2022

Season stats: .205/.319/.308 with 1 HR, 4 RBI, 8 SB in 92 plate appearances at Low-A

Past week: .143/.172/.214 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 0 SB in 29 plate appearances at Low-A

After a hot start, the Lugnuts’ leadoff hitter has been scuffling of late with just five hits in his last 39 at-bats. Taylor’s an aggressive hitter who can take a walk and steal a base, and he possesses all of the elements of a throwback leadoff hitter.

17. C Riley Adams

Current affiliate: High-A Dunedin

Age: 21 (06/26/1996)

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 225

Projected MLB ETA: 2021

Season stats: .187/.218/.280 with 1 HR, 6 RBI, 0 SB in 78 plate appearances at High-A

Past week: .130/.167/.174 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB in 24 plate appearances at High-A

Adams’ start definitely hasn’t been anything to write home about. The big, lumbering backstop struck out eight times, and the 2017 third-round pick hasn’t produced the power you’d like to see with a 34.6 per cent strikeout rate.

18. RHP Nate Pearson

Current affiliate: High-A Dunedin

Age: 21 (08/20/1996)

Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 245

Top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (91), Keith Law ESPN (100), FanGraphs (76)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: N/A

Past week: N/A

Pearson has been pitching in extended spring training, building himself back up after suffering a strained muscle in his right side about a month ago. The Jays have been overly cautious, but expect Pearson to be ready to make his first High-A start shortly.

19. RHP Eric Pardinho

Current affiliate: Extended spring training

Age: 17 (01/05/2001)

Height: 5-foot-10 | Weight: 155

Projected MLB ETA: 2024

Season stats: N/A

Past week: N/A

Pardinho will marinate in extended spring training as a 17-year-old until further notice. The right-hander already sits at No. 7 on MLB Pipeline’s list of top 30 Blue Jays prospects.

20. LHP Thomas Pannone

Current affiliate: Suspended

Age: 23 (04/28/1994)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 195

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: N/A

Past week: N/A

Handed an 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball in March for testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), Pannone isn’t eligible to return until June 30. Pannone is currently working out at the team’s Dunedin complex and they’re trying to maximize the downtime in this unfortunate situation.​