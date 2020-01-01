What's On TSN

  • NASCAR Cup Series: Auto Club 400

    Now on TSN3 and TSN4

  • XFL on TSN: Houston Roughnecks vs. Dallas Renegades

    Now on TSN.ca/TSN App

  • MLS Opening Weekend: LAFC vs. Miami

    Now on TSN5

  • XFL on TSN: DC Defenders vs. Tampa Bay Vipers

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

  • Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 5 - AB (Bottcher) vs. NL (Gushue)

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE