CFL on TSN: Roughriders vs. Eskimos Now on TSN3 and TSN5

NCAA Football: Arkansas vs. (1) Alabama Now on TSN2

Tangerine Raptors Basketball: Raptors vs. Bulls Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN4

Skate Canada International - Pairs Free Skate Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on CTV, CTV Two and TSN1