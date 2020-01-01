TSN DIRECT: STREAM THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Tennis on TSN

  • Australian Open: Women's Semifinals

    (1)Ashleigh Barty vs. (14)Sofia Kenin

    (4)Simona Halep vs. Garbine Muguruza

    Now on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

  • Australian Open: Men's Semifinal No. 1

    (3)Roger Federer vs. (2)Novak Djokovic

    Thu 3:30AM ET / 12:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

  • Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Semifinal & Women's Doubles Final

    Thu 11PM ET / 8PM PT on TSN5

  • Australian Open: Men's Semifinal No. 2

    (5)Dominic Thiem vs. (7)Alexander Zverev

    Fri 3:30AM ET / 12:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

  • Australian Open: Women's Final

    Sat 3:30AM ET / 12:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5