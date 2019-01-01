What's On TSN

NFL on TSN: Packers vs. Giants Now on TSN4

Home Hardware Canada Cup: Women's Final - Rachel Homan vs. Tracy Fleury Now on TSN1 and TSN3

NBA on TSN: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

NFL on TSN: Raiders vs. Chiefs Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN4