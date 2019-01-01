{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • atp
  • wta
  • epl
  • ucl
  • pga
  • lpga
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • atp
  • wta
  • epl
  • ucl
  • pga
  • lpga

What's On TSN

  • NFL on TSN: Packers vs. Giants

    Now on TSN4

  • Home Hardware Canada Cup: Women's Final - Rachel Homan vs. Tracy Fleury

    Now on TSN1 and TSN3

  • NBA on TSN: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

    Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

  • NFL on TSN: Raiders vs. Chiefs

    Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN4

  • NBA on TSN: Mavericks vs. Lakers

    Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE