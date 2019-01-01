Home Hardware Canada Cup: Draw 1: Gushue vs. Bottcher Now on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

NCAA Basketball: Battle For Atlantis: Michigan vs. Iowa State Now on TSN5

Home Hardware Canada Cup: Draw 2: Jones vs. Einarson Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

Tangerine Raptors Basketball: Knicks vs. Raptors Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5