TSN DIRECT: STREAM THE BIGGEST SPORTS ON TSN, ALL SEASON LONG!

Subscribe

TSN DIRECT: STREAM THE BIGGEST SPORTS ON TSN, ALL SEASON LONG!

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • XFL on TSN: Tampa Bay Vipers vs. Los Angeles Wildcats

    Now on TSN.ca/TSN App

  • NCAA Women's Basketball: AAC Championship

    Mon 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

  • Jets on TSN: Coyotes vs. Jets

    Available to viewers in the Jets region

    Mon 6:30PM CT on TSN3

  • Tangerine Raptors Basketball: Raptors vs. Jazz

    Mon 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5

  • NCAA Women's Basketball: West Coast Championship

    Tue 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games