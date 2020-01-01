2020 World Juniors - Quarterfinal: United States vs. Finland Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

2020 World Juniors - Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Czech Republic Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

ATP Cup - Day 1: Belgium vs. TBD Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

Habs on TSN: Lightning vs. Canadiens Available to viewers in the Canadiens region Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN2