What's On TSN

NCAA Football: West Virginia vs. TCU Now on TSN2

NBA on TSN: 76ers vs. Knicks Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN5

NCAA Football: South Florida vs. UCF Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

NBA on TSN: Clippers vs. Spurs Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App