Asking price above $1,300 USD for World Series resale tickets

NEW YORK (AP) — Resale tickets for the World Series opener at Dodger Stadium against the New York Yankees started at $1,358 on Monday evening on StubHub.

StubHub said sales outpaced last year's final figures and are four times higher than the pace of the 2022 Series. Sales for Games 3-5 in New York are 40% higher than for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 in Los Angeles.

Vivid Seats, another resale outlet, said its average price of tickets sold for this year's Series was $1,368, about double the $685 last year for the Texas Rangers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup. Vivid said its resale price averaged $550 for the 2009 World Series between the Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

Vivid said the average price of tickets it sold was $1,302 for Game 1 on Friday, $1,392 for Game 2 on Saturday, $1,443 for Game 3 at Yankee Stadium and $1,389 for Game 4 on Oct. 29. It did not disclose a figure of how many tickets it sold.

