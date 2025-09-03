HOUSTON (AP) — Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes ran and did fielding on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his right hamstring in July, though both Paredes and Astros manager Joe Espada said it was too soon to say whether he could return this season.

Paredes sustained a right hamstring strain on July 19 in Seattle running to first base on a single.

“He looked really good,” Espada said. “He’s really happy. … He ran, he’s going to go in there and hit right now. Today was a really good day for Paredes and us.”

Speaking through an interpreter, Parades said he “felt very good, (but) he’s not 100% yet.”

“Right now we are taking it day-to-day.” Paredes added. “I’m going to Florida this week for rehab, but right now, we are day-to-day. Hopefully, though, I’ll be back this season.”

Paredes was hitting .259 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs this season before the injury. He said he started hitting in the batting cages on Tuesday.

“I’ve progressed a lot,” Paredes said. “Before I couldn’t run, but right now, I’m running — not 100% — but I am running, so that’s good news.”

Paredes said he was cleared to do everything, and in Florida, he will work on his leg strength as well as more physical and baseball activities.

He added that he felt good taking ground balls, which is a positive, but the ground balls were hit in front him whereas he’s still working on side-to-side ground balls.

The Astros acquired Carlos Correa at the trade deadline, and Correa has shifted over to being the starting third baseman. Paredes said the Astros haven’t discussed what position he would play if he returned because “we don’t know if I’m coming back this season.”

Paredes said he chose rehab over surgery for the opportunity to return this season.

“I chose the rehab because the opinions from doctors were various,” he said. “I went with the positive to be able to recover, and I wanted to do what’s possible to return this season. Right now we don’t know. The season is ending, and we don’t know if I’ll return. We’re day to day and putting effort into the recovery to be ready soon.”

