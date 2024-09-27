ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried pitched three-hit ball over 8 2/3 innings and the Atlanta Braves delayed Kansas City's playoff celebration, beating the Royals 3-0 on Friday night in the opener of a crucial series for both teams.

Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and Marcell Ozuna trotted home on a throwing error after his first stolen base since 2022 for the Braves, who began the night one game behind Arizona and the New York Mets in the NL wild-card race.

The Mets were playing at Milwaukee, while the Diamondbacks hosted the Padres.

The Royals came in with their magic number at one to clinch their first playoff appearance since winning the 2015 World Series. They were still in position to celebrate an AL wild-card berth Friday if the Minnesota Twins lost to Baltimore.

Fried (11-10) came within one out of a shutout, giving way to Raisel Iglesias when the Royals put runners at second and third. Iglesias retired Salvador Perez on a flyout for his 33rd save.

Fried threw 98 pitches, 63 for strikes. He walked two and struck out nine.

Royals starter Brady Singer (9-13) allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Murphy homered on an 0-2 pitch in the fourth, and Ozuna tacked on an unlikely insurance run in the eighth by stealing third.

Caught off guard, Perez threw the ball into left field, allowing Ozuna to make it home to a giddy celebration in the Atlanta dugout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (broken right thumb) was on the field during batting practice and will take simulated at-bats against reliever Will Smith on Saturday.

Braves: Starting pitcher Reynaldo López (right shoulder inflammation) threw his second side session Thursday. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker did not indicate when López might be activated.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.03 ERA) will start for the Royals on Saturday. The Braves had not yet announced a starting pitcher. Lugo allowed two runs on three hits over seven innings in his last outing — a 2-0 loss to the Giants on Sept. 22.

___

