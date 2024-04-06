Atlanta Braves star pitcher Spencer Strider underwent an MRI that revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, the team announced on Saturday.

Spencer Strider today underwent an MRI that revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He will be further evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX, at a date yet to be determined. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 6, 2024

The team also indicated that he would be evaluated further by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Tex., a date to be later determined.

Strider struggled through four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing five runs before he was pulled. The team announced after the game that the 25-year-old was dealing with elbow soreness and would have an MRI on Saturday to determine the damage.

The fireballing righty finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting a season ago, when he amassed a league-leading 20 wins and 281 strikeouts in 186.2 innings pitched.

His 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings would rank first in MLB history by a wide margin if he were to surpass the 1000-inning mark, which is required for eligibility in all-time rate statistics.

The disappointing announcement is made among a wave of significant pitching injuries that has plagued the start of the MLB season. Earlier on Saturday, the Cleveland Guardians also announced that star pitcher Shane Bieber would be having Tommy John surgery with Dr. Meister in the coming days.

The Miami Marlins announced earlier this week that 20-year-old phenom Eury Perez would be shut down for the season to have Tommy John surgery.

In 67 career MLB games, all with the Braves, Strider has a 3.47 ERA with 495 strikeouts in 329.2 innings pitched.