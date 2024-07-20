ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baltimore Orioles rookie Heston Kjerstad was activated Saturday from the seven-day concussion injured list.

Kjerstad was hit in the helmet by a 97 mph pitch from New York Yankees' Clay Holmes in the July 12 game between the AL East rivals, and both benches cleared after that. The Orioles outfielder went on the concussion IL the following day.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said before Saturday's game at Texas at Kjerstad felt a lot better after taking batting practice Friday. Hyde said he was cleared by MLB and the Orioles medical team.

“He’s passed every single test now for a few days and had the full workout day yesterday. Had him out here early today just to make sure, did some physical activity and hit and he feels really good,” Hyde said. "Excited to have him back in the lineup.”

Kjerstad was batting fifth and playing right field on Saturday night. He hit .314 with three homers and 12 RBIs in his first 21 games this season.

To make room on the active roster, the Orioles optioned outfielder Kyle Stowers to Triple-A Norfolk. Stowers was hitting .306 with one homer and nine RBIs in 19 games.

“This is a good-team problem. Kyle did everything we asked,” Hyde said. “It’s just one those numbers things right now, but Kyle’s going to get a chance to be an everyday major league player at some point, whether with us or somebody else.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB