Craig Kimbrel's time with the Baltimore Orioles is at its end.

The team designated the nine-time All-Star closer for assignment on Wednesday.

The team recalled righty Bryan Baker from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.

In his 15th big league season, Kimbrel was in his first year with the Orioles. He made 57 appearances this season, going 7-5 with an earned run average of 5.33 and WHIP of 1.357 over 52.1 innings pitched. He recorded 23 saves.

Since July 14, the 36-year-old Kimbrel has allowed 23 hits, 17 walks and 23 earned runs in 18 innings pitched. In Tuesday night's 10-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Kimbrel gave up six earned runs in two-thirds of an inning of work.

Kimbrel, who has also suited up for the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves, has 440 career saves, putting him fifth all-time and second among active players behind Kenley Jansen of the Red Sox.