The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to place right-handed relief pitcher Erik Swanson on the 15-day injured list on Sunday due to thoracic spine inflammation.

In a corresponding move, the Jays recalled righty Jay Jackson from Triple-A Buffalo.

The 29-year-old Swanson was forced to leave Saturday's win over the Cleveland Guardians after recording one out in the seventh inning

Swanson, who was acquired in the off-season along with Adam Macko in the deal that sent Teoscar Hernandez to Seattle, is 3-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 60 games this season.

Jackson, 35, is having a career season with the Jays in 2023, posting a 1.64 ERA with 21 strikeouts over 22 innings pitched.

The 71-59 Blue Jays are 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the third and final Wild Card spot heading into Sunday's series finale against the visiting Guardians.