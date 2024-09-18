Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup due to a contusion on his right middle finger.

Ernie Clement was shifted to shortstop, while Addison Barger was inserted at third base for the contest against the Texas Rangers.

Bichette, 26, played just one game after returning from a calf injury that had held him out since July. He went 2-for-5 with an RBI in his return.

The Orlando, Fl., native has played just 81 games this season, hitting .225 with four home runs 31 RBI, and 29 runs scored.