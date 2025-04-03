The Boston Red Sox could be getting two pitchers back in their rotation in the near future, per reports.

Starters Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito are expected to need at least two more rehab starts before they make their return to the rotation this season.

"We’ll reassess the situation (after) the next one but not close yet,” manager Alex Cora said on Thursday. “I think if you do the math, it’s very similar to spring training.”

Bello, 25, started the season on the injured list as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury suffered in spring training.

Bello threw 47 pitches in a rehab start at Triple A on Tuesday, allowing four runs in 2.1 innings. The righty held a 4.49 earned-run average with a 14-8 record in 30 starts (162.1 innings) last season.

Giolito is dealing with a hamstring injury that also placed him on the injured list to start the season.

He got the start on Wednesday for the Worchester Red Sox of Triple A, allowing one hit and a walk in 2.1 innings.

Giolito hasn't pitched since the 2023 season, as he missed the entirety of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Red Sox are also missing Kutter Crawford, who is dealing with a knee injury. Crawford made 33 starts a season ago for the Red Sox.

The team is out to a 2-4 start, sitting at the bottom of the American League East standings entering play on Thursday. Four of the nine regulars in the lineup are hitting under .200 through six games, as the offence has largely struggled out of the gate.