CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet lost his bid for a no-hitter against his former team when Chase Meidroth hit a one-out single for the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning on Sunday.

Crochet was lifted after Meidroth's grounder went into left field. He struck out 11 and walked one, throwing 65 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

Crochet was traded from the White Sox to the Red Sox in December for a package of four prospects that included Meidroth.

The Red Sox had a 2-1 lead over the White Sox after eight innings in the finale of the weekend set.

Crochet retired his first 15 batters before Brooks Baldwin reached on a leadoff walk in the sixth.

Selected 11th overall by Chicago in the 2020 amateur draft, Crochet made his big league debut that September. He had a 2.82 ERA in 2021 while striking out 65 in 54 1/3 innings, then had Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022. He didn’t return to the major leagues until May 18, 2023.

Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts last year for a White Sox team that went 41-121. He was picked for the AL All-Star team in his first season as a starter.

He received a $170 million, six-year contract from the Red Sox that was announced on April 1.

