PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Pfaadt pitched seven scoreless innings, Geraldo Perdomo had two RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 on Friday night.

Pfaadt (10-6) allowed four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in his second straight sterling start. Adrian Del Castillo had three hits, an RBI and scored twice against Andre Pallante (5-6) after being called up from Triple-A Reno.

St. Louis scored three runs off John Curtiss in the ninth, on Victor Scott II's two-run homer and Pedro Pagés' run-scoring single. The Cardinals have lost four of six.

Pfaadt tossed a career-high eight innings against San Diego in his last start before the All-Star break, allowing two runs on four hits.

The right-hander allowed two hits through the first six innings before the Cardinals got two on in the seventh. Pfaadt struck out Jordan Walker and got Pagés on a weak fly to center to end the inning.

Pallante allowed seven runs on eight hits in six innings against Washington in his last start before the All-Star break.

The right-hander kicked off the second half of the season with another shaky outing.

Herrera hit a run-scoring single off Pallante in the second inning and Perdomo followed with a two-run single. Del Castillo had a run-scoring single in the third, followed by Alek Thomas' RBI groundout.

Blaze Alexander chased Pallante with a run-scoring double that put Arizona up 6-0 in the fifth.

Pallante allowed six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Thomas made an acrobatic catch against the wall in left-center to rob Walker of extra bases in the fifth inning.

Key stat

The Cardinals went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

St. Louis RHP Sonny Gray (9-3, 3.50 ERA) faces Arizona RHP Rhyne Nelson (5-2, 3.68) in the middle game of the three-game series Saturday.

