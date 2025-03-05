PHOENIX (AP) — DL Hall was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left lat strain on Wednesday to open a roster spot for fellow left-hander José Quintana, whose $4.25 million, one-year contract was finalized by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers had revealed at the start of spring training that Hall was dealing with the lat issue.

Hall, 26, went 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA last season in 13 appearances, including seven starts. The Brewers acquired Hall as well as infielder Joey Ortiz in a 2024 trade that sent 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.

Quintana gets a $250,000 bonus for being added to the major league roster in 2025 and a $2 million salary this year. His agreement includes a $15 million mutual option for 2026 with a $2 million buyout, payable $1 million each on Dec. 15 in 2026 and 2027.

“I'm so excited to be a part of this group, a lot of younger guys,” Quintana told reporters. “Right away, I pass the clubhouse, I feel that energy. Now I understand in just a couple of days here why they win, how they win. It's a new journey for me, and I'm excited for the next chapter in my career. I can't wait to be a Brewer.”

He can earn $1 million each season in performance bonuses: $100,000 each for 100, 110, 120, 130 and 140 innings, and $100,000 apiece for 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26 starts.

Quintana, 36, was 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 31 starts last year for the New York Mets during the second season of a $26 million, two-year contract. He struck out 135 and walked 63 in 170 1/3 innings. Over his last six regular-season starts, Quintana gave up four runs — three earned — in 36 1/3 innings.

He started the deciding game of New York’s NL Wild Card Series matchup with the Brewers and pitched six shutout innings in the Mets’ 4-2 victory, though he received no decision. Quintana had a total of three postseason starts, allowing six runs — five earned — over 14 1/3 innings.

“It was amazing to see the way they play the game (and) the most important thing, how they respect the game," Quintana said.

Quintana now will compete for a spot in a Brewers rotation that returns right-handers Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers and Aaron Civale. The two-time defending NL Central champions also added left-hander Nestor Cortes in a trade that sent two-time NL reliever of the year Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.

