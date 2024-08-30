Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor was helped off the field with an apparent leg injury after singling to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Mississauga, Ont. native picked up his third hit of the night but fell down on the swing and limped to first base out of the batter's box.

Tyler Freeman came on to pinch run for Naylor, who had four runs driven in on the evening before departing.

The 27-year-old was an All-Star for the first time in his career this season and came into Friday slashing .237/.319/.460 with 28 home runs and 94 RBI.

The Guardians (76-58) currently lead the American League Central division by 1.5 games.