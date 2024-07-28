BOSTON (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched into the seventh inning, Gleyber Torres hit a two-run single in New York’s three-run first and the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 8-2 on Sunday night to win a series for just the second time in their last 12 tries.

New York took the final two games of the three-game set against its longtime rival after blowing a late lead in the opener Friday night. It was the Yankees’ first series win against Boston in three attempts this season.

“It's a gritty series win, especially after that first game,” manager Aaron Boone said. “We're not all the way where we want to be right now, of course. There's a lot of fight in (that locker room).”

New York is 12-23 after opening 50-22.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. batted fifth, going 1 for 5 with a single, and played center field in his Yankees debut after they acquired him from Miami for three minor leaguers Saturday. He also stole a base and scored late.

“I was super excited,” he said. “Every kid dreams of being a Yankee, it's the most famous team in baseball.”

Rob Refsnyder and Connor Wong opened the fourth with consecutive homers for the Red Sox, who have lost seven of nine since the All-Star break.

"I don't think a stretch of nine games dictates who we are,'' manager Alex Cora said.

Aaron Judge had an RBI single for the Yankees after reaching base a career-high six times in their 11-8, 10-inning comeback win Saturday. He homered in each of the first two games of the series.

Rodón (11-7) gave up two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one. He’s held the opponent to three or fewer runs in 17 of 22 starts this year.

“The offense starting out with three runs,” Rodón said, “that was a big way to show up, three early runs and just pitch with a lead and attack the zone.”

Oswaldo Cabrera added a two-run double that broke it open against former Yankees reliever Greg Weissert in the eighth.

For the second straight day, the Yankees jumped out with three runs in the first.

But unlike the series’ first two games when the teams combined for 35 runs and leads were squandered late, they made it hold up.

Alex Verdugo opened the game with a double against All-Star Tanner Houck (8-7) and scored on Judge’s single inside first base. Austin Wells hit a ground-rule double before Torres singled to right.

“I'd say my stuff lately hasn't been as up to par as I'd like it to be,” Houck said. “When that happens, execution is what matters. I didn't execute as well, but battled.”

New York leads the majors with 78 first-inning runs and is 42-15 when scoring first.

Houck gave up four runs — three earned — in six innings.

Refsnyder and Wong both homered into the Green Monster seats to slice it to 4-2, but Rodón stranded Rafael Devers at third after he tripled with no outs.

Danny Jansen was the designated hitter for the Red Sox, one day after they acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays for three minor leaguers. He had two singles and a walk.

“That part of it is nice, just kind of right in there, thrown right in there to compete with my new teammates,” he said before the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Boone said slugger Giancarlo Stanton is in line to be activated from the injured list Monday in Philadelphia. Stanton hasn’t played since straining his left hamstring while running the bases on June 22. … OF Jasson Domínguez went 1 for 5 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in his second game back from an oblique injury. He also was 1 for 5 on Friday, serving as the DH in both games. ... Chisholm slipped on the bag at second and his face hit the backside of Boston second baseman Romy Gonzalez, but Chisholm stayed in the game.

Red Sox: Cora said 1B Triston Casas will start a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Worcester. He’s been sidelined since mid-April with a rib strain.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Luis Gil (10-5, 3.10 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series in Philadelphia on Monday. RHP Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.55) goes for the Phillies.

Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta (4-7, 4.50 ERA) is slated to start the first of three against Seattle at Fenway Park on Monday. RHP Logan Gilbert (6-6, 2.72) is the scheduled starter for the Mariners.

