SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Santana homered to break a sixth-inning tie — a shot down the left-field line that survived a review to give him home runs in all 30 current major league ballparks — and the Minnesota Twins beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old Santana hit the solo shot off Taylor Rodgers (1-3) for his 13th of the season and 314th overall. He also singled and walked twice.

The Twins added a run in the ninth on Ryan Jeffers' double-play grounder. They have won five of seven, while the Giants have lost five of season.

Cole Sands (4-1) got the victory, pitching a scoreless 1 2/3 innings after starter Simeon Woods Richardson allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings. Jhoan Duran finished for his 15th save.

Minnesota scored twice on one hit in the fifth inning. Matt Wallner hit an RBI double following a leadoff hit-by-pitch, advanced to third on an error by right fielder Mike Yastrzemski and scored on Patrick Bailey's passed ball.

Yastrzemski had an RBI single in the fourth, and Heliot Ramos tied it at 2 with another in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: SS Carlos Correa was scratched an hour before the game because of a right heel contusion. … 3B José Miranda (back) missed his second straight game after he was a late scratch Friday. … OF Byron Buxton also was out of the lineup after crashing into the wall trying to make a catch riday.

Giants: 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. was not in the lineup due to hamstring soreness, but did pinch hit in the ninth. He recently returned from a hamstring strain, though manager Bob Melvin indicated he would likely be in the lineup Sunday. … RHP Austin Warren (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and options to Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Giants LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 7.85 ERA) is scheduled start against Twins RHP Chris Paddack (5-3, 5.18 ERA) on Sunday in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb