The Chicago White Sox appear poised to add some veteran help to the middle of the infield.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the team is closing to signing shortstop Paul DeJong.

DeJong, 30, spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before a deadline deal to the Toronto Blue Jays last summer. After being designated for assignment by the Jays after only 13 games, he spent the rest of the season with the San Francisco Giants.

In a combined 99 games with the three teams, DeJong batted .207 with 14 home runs, 38 runs batted in and an OPS of .612.

For his career, DeJong is a .229 hitter with 116 HR, 344 RBI and a .716 OPS in 729 games over seven seasons.

The native of Orlando was an All-Star in 2019.