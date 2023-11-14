The Cleveland Guardians have designated Canadian right-hander Cal Quantrill for assignment, it was announced Tuesday.

The move was made ahead of Tuesday's 40-man roster deadline.

.@CleGuardians Moves this afternoon in advance of today's 40-player roster deadline:



+Selected RHP Cade Smith from AAA Columbus and RHP Daniel Espino from AA Akron, adding the duo to the 40-man roster.



+Designated RHP Michael Kelly & RHP Cal Quantrill for assignment. — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) November 14, 2023

The 28-year-old from Port Hope, Ont., had a down season in 2023, posting a 5.24 ERA in 19 starts. He allowed 111 hits in 99.2 innings pitched and struck out just 58 hitters. He missed time with a shoulder injury and made just two starts between May 30 and Sept. 1.

However, Quantrill had a strong end to the season, going 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 32.2 innings in six starts in the month of September.

According to MLB Trade Rumours, Quantrill was projected to receive about $6.6 million in salary arbitration in 2024.

The 6-foot-3 righty had a strong 2022 season, going 15-5 with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

His father, Paul Quantrill, pitched 14 MLB seasons, six of which were spent with the Toronto Blue Jays.