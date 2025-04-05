DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies turned the fifth triple play in franchise history in the second inning Saturday night against the Athletics.

With two on, Jacob Wilson sent a one-hopper to third baseman Ryan McMahon, who started the 5-4-3 triple play. He stepped on third and threw to second baseman Kyle Farmer, who tossed the ball to first baseman Michael Toglia. McMahon fist-pumped after completing the play.

The previous time Colorado turned a triple play was Sept. 1, 2015, against Arizona. It was the first time the Athletics have hit into a triple play since Sean Murphy on June 20, 2021, at the New York Yankees.

Then in the third, the Athletics hit into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

