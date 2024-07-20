CHICAGO (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit a two-run homer and Alek Thomas had a solo shot in Arizona’s three-run fifth inning to help the Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Saturday night for their sixth win in seven games.

Zac Gallen gave up three hits in five scoreless innings, tying his career high with six walks, as defending National League champion Arizona moved three games over .500 for the first time this season.

The next three relievers — Kevin Ginkel, Justin Martinez and Ryan Thompson — each pitched a perfect inning — and Paul Sewald worked around Miles Mastrobuoni's pinch-hit double in the ninth for his 15th save to complete the four-hitter.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (2-8) allowed three runs and two hits, while walking three in five innings. The 34-year-old right-hander was cruising until the fifth when Carroll and Thomas went deep.

Miguel Amaya had two of Chicago’s hits, including an infield single lined off Gallen’s right foot in the second. After being checked by trainers, Gallen (7-5) continued until he reached 102 pitches in this fifth start after missing a month with a right hamstring strain.

An All-Star last season, Gallen issued six walks only once before, as a rookie on Aug. 19, 2019, against Colorado

Carroll’s homer was just his sixth of the season, but third in four games. The 2023 NL Rookie of the Year hit 25 last season and batted .285, but his average this season is .211

The left-handed hitting Thomas reached out and lined a high sinker to the basket in right to put Arizona on the board 1-0 in the fifth. After Hendricks issued a walk, Carroll mashed a center-cut changeup 418 feet to right center.

The Cubs loaded the bases on a double and two walks in the bottom half, but Gallen escaped when Michael Tauchman grounded out.

CUBS DRAFTEE SIGNINGS

The Cubs signed 2024 first-round draft selection, INF Cam Smith, and nine other picks, including second-rounder INF Cole Mathis and third-rounder INF Ronny Cruz. Smith, from Florida State, was taken 14th overall after batting .387 with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs as a sophomore for the Seminoles last season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Jordan Montgomery, on the 15-day IL retroactive to June 29 (right knee inflammaton), threw a bullpen session on Saturday and “felt good” manager Torey Lovullo said. Montgomery is 6-5 with a 6.44 ERA in 13 starts.

Cubs: Placed RHP Hayden Wesneski on the 15-day injured list (right forearm strain) and recalled RHP Hunter Bigge from Triple-A Iowa. Wesneski, 3-6 with a 3.94 ERA in 25 games, was injured in Friday’s 5-2 loss to Arizona as he got four outs in relief. Manager Craig Counsell hoped Wesneski could “be back throwing within a week. … Counsell said LHP Luke Little, out since July 13 (left lat strain) may need to be shut down for the season to recover and recover without surgery. The reliever is 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA in 26 innings over 30 games.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Brandon Pfaadt (4-6, 3.97) faces Chicago LHP Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.97) in the series finale on Sunday.

