CINCINNATI (AP) — Dairon Blanco homered twice — including his first career grand slam — and drove in seven runs as the Kansas City Royals routed the Cincinnati Reds 13-1 on Saturday night.

The offensive fireworks by the Royals overshadowed a fine start by Michael Wacha (10-6), who allowed just four hits and struck out nine through six shutout innings as Kansas City beat the Reds for the second straight night.

Blanco, who wielded a bat painted to look like a yellow crayon, hit a two-run homer deep to center field on the first pitch he saw from Reds starter Nick Lodolo in the second inning.

Then the 31-year-old Cuban cleared the loaded bases with a shot deep into the left-field seats in the third and drove in another run with a single in the fourth. He came into the game with just one homer and five RBIs this season.

“It’s all about sticking with your routine, throughout the day, no matter what,” Blanco said through a translator. “And I felt good. And it showed today.”

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said he was glad to see Blanco, typically a utility player, be rewarded for his work.

"Really cool for him. He doesn't get a ton of at-bats, but he's ready to go anytime he gets in there, whether it's pinch-run, defense," Quatraro said. "He's ready to swing the bat. And for him to have a night like that is really special."

Regarding the unusual bat, Blanco had some help picking it out. He had several to choose from, painted with special themes for the Players Weekend when players are allowed to bend some of the traditional rules of baseball equipment.

“I was talking to my family, and I asked them, like, which bat did they like for me to use today? And everybody picked the yellow one,” he said. “It’s mom’s favorite color. So, once I hit the first home run and, you know, I just laughed, and it was a good feeling."

It was a rough outing for Lodolo (9-5), who loaded the bases in the disastrous third and walked in a run before allowing an RBI single to Paul DeJong. Buck Farmer relieved, and promptly gave up the grand slam to Blanco.

The Royals scored seven in the third and led 10-0 before Cincinnati got through its batting order once.

Lodolo made it only 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs and eight hits.

Bobby Witt Jr. doubled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to six games. He finished 1 for 4 with his major league-leading average slipping a point to .351.

Jeimer Candelario hit a solo homer, his 20th of the season, for the Reds in the seventh inning.

“Tonight the Royals beat us in every way," Reds manager David Bell said. "It’s one game. We have too much to play for.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds RHP Hunter Greene went on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness. He's expected to have an MRI in the next few days.

UP NEXT

Reds lefty Andrew Abbott (10-9, 3.59 ERA) faces Royals right-hander Brady Singer (8-8, 3.32) in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday.

