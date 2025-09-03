DETROIT (AP) — Tigers closer Kyle Finnegan was unable to pitch Wednesday against the New York Mets after injuring himself in the bullpen.

Finnegan was warming up during the seventh inning when he stopped, squatted down and then made his way to the Detroit clubhouse.

Will Vest, the other half of Detroit's closing tandem, quickly warmed up and came in to retire Juan Soto to preserve a 3-2 lead.

The Tigers announced Finnegan felt tightness in his right groin. Manager A.J. Hinch did not have an update after his team's 6-2 victory. Detroit is off Thursday before a three-game weekend series with the Chicago White Sox.

Finnegan is 3-0 with four saves and a 0.00 ERA in 12 outings since joining the Tigers from Washington at the July 31 trade deadline. He has allowed three hits and three walks in 14 1/3 innings while striking out 19.

___

