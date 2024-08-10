Diamondbacks rout Phillies, but Marte and Gallen leave early

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake McCarthy hit two home runs, Ketel Marte got his 30th of the season before leaving with a left ankle contusion and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 on Saturday night.

Corbin Carroll also homered for Arizona, which has won 14 of its last 17 games to move into a wild-card spot and within range of the Dodgers in the National League West.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen also departed early after moving awkwardly in attempting to field a ground ball in the fifth inning. There was no immediate word on his injury, but the ace right-hander missed a month earlier this season with a right hamstring injury.

Marte came out of the game in the fourth inning. Philadelphia catcher Garrett Stubbs lined a hit off third baseman Eugenio Suárez’s glove and stretched it into a double. The throw to Marte covering second was late and Stubbs’ head-first slide landed him on the back of Marte’s left leg as the fielder was on his knee, and he fell to the ground in pain. The All-Star second baseman eventually left the field under his own power with a trainer and was replaced by Kevin Newman.

McCarthy hit a pair of two-run homers, giving him six for the season and his first career multi-home run game. Marte homered in the first off Aaron Nola to reach the 30 mark for the second time in his career. He hit 32 homers in 2019.

Josh Bell doubled home two more runs off Yunior Marte in the seventh to extend the lead before McCarthy connected for the second time. Carroll hit a two-run homer, his 10th, in a six-run seventh.

Nola (11-6) went five innings, allowing nine hits and four runs — three earned. He walked three and struck out four.

The Diamondbacks are already without first baseman Christian Walker (strained left oblique) and catcher Gabriel Moreno (strained left adductor), both on the injured list for an undetermined period. The replacements for Walker and Moreno have already contributed to victories, though, as first baseman Bell has two two-homer games while rookie catcher Adrian Del Castillo hit his first major-league home run in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Phillies on Friday.

Gallen went 4 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and one run. He walked two and struck out three.

Kevin Ginkel (7-2) relieved Gallen and got five outs for the victory. Arizona relievers did not allow a hit.

Max Lazar made his major-league debut for the Phillies, retiring all four batters he faced.

The Phillies, who still lead the NL East comfortably, are 4-5 on a Western trip to Seattle, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona which wraps up Sunday.

The game drew 46,183 as the Diamondbacks gave away replica league championship rings, commemorating their victory over Philadelphia last season. Marte was the most valuable player in that seven-game series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Manager Rob Thomson said Taijuan Walker (right index finger) remains on track to start Tuesday’s game against Miami. The right-hander last pitched on June 21.

UP NEXT

Arizona has not named a starter for Sunday’s series finale, but it appears that the Diamondbacks will activate RHP Merrill Kelly from the injured list to face Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (8-7, 3.27). Kelly (2-0, 2.19), who won 12 games last season and three more in the Diamondbacks’ run to the World Series, has been out since April 15 with a right shoulder strain.

