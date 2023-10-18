A quintet of Toronto Blue Jays were named finalists for Gold Gloves on Wednesday.

Pitcher Jose Berrios, catcher Alejandro Kirk, third baseman Matt Chapman, left fielder Daulton Varsho and centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier were chosen in the final three of their respective positions.

Berrios, 29, had a .953 fielding percentage in 2023 and recorded 26 assists and 13 putouts. He is joined by Minnesota Twins duo Pablo Lopez and Sonny Gray for the award.

Kirk is up against the Baltimore Orioles' Adley Ruschmann and Jonah Heim of the Texas Rangers. The 24-year-old Kirk had a .993 field percentage and allowed just one passed ball this season.

Chapman, 30, is a three-time Gold Glover, but is looking for his first with the Jays. He had a .968 fielding percentage this past season, recording 253 assists and 35 double plays. He will be up against the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians.

Varsho, 27, is a nominee for the first time in his four-year career. In his first season with the Jays, Varsho recorded 10 assists and posted a .994 fielding percentage in left in 2023. Austin Hays of the Orioles and the Guardians' Steven Kwan are the other finalists.

Kiermaier, 33, also completed his first season with the Jays after 10 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He had a .989 fielding percentage with 257 putouts and five assists. He goes up against Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners and Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox.

There have been 12 Blue Jays to win Gold Gloves in the past. Pitchers R.A. Dickey and Marcus Stroman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base, second basemen Roberto Alomar, Orlando Hudson and Marcus Semien, Tony Fernandez at shortstop, third baseman Kelly Gruber and outfielders Jesse Barfield, Devon White, Shawn Green and Vernon Wells have all won Gold Gloves with the team.

The awards will be handed out on Nov. 5 at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT.

Click here for a full list of nominees.