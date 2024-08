DENVER (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the ninth inning, Jesse Winker had three hits, and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Wednesday night.

With the game tied 2-2 in the ninth, Lindor singled to left off Colorado's Victor Vodnik (3-2) to score Harrison Bader and Ben Gamel, putting the Mets ahead. Bader was pinch running for Francisco Alvarez, who hit an opposite-field triple off the out-of-town scoreboard in right field with one out. Gamel and Tyrone Taylor walked to load the bases for Lindor.

“Bases loaded, he has to throw strikes," said Lindor, who grounded out against Vodnik to end the Mets' 6-3 loss Tuesday. “Yesterday he got me out, today it was my turn. That’s baseball.”

“I was trying to be a little too fine and got behind in counts and let it get away from me," said Vodnik, who was making his sixth appearance in 11 days.

Winker added a single with two outs to drive in Taylor for a 5-2 lead. The Mets had 11 hits, 10 of which were singles.

“For Lindor to come through there, to make that adjustment and go the other way,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “Not trying to get too big. Not trying to do too much. Taking what’s given and using the whole field, especially in a ballpark like this, when you probably are going to try to go for the seats.”

Ezequiel Tovar homered in the first for the Rockies, who have 72 homers since June 15. Atlanta leads the majors with 73 during that span. The Mets are third with 71.

Jose Butto (5-3) gave up one hit and struck out two in two scoreless innings for the win. Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 19 chances, giving up a Michael Toglia triple and an RBI groundout before recording the final out.

The Mets have split the first two games of the series and have lost only one of their last nine series entering the Thursday finale as they hunt for a wild card spot.

“We put ourselves in this position,” Lindor said. “We gave ourselves a chance to compete for the playoffs. Winning keeps our chances up. It feels great. We have to find a way to play the game a little bit better and win as many games as we can.”

Paul Blackburn made his second quality start for the Mets since being acquired from Oakland at the trade deadline, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out six and walking two. He gave up one run in six innings of a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in his debut for New York on Friday.

“I wouldn’t say changing leagues but changing teams, especially with where this team is at right now," Blackburn said of his adjustment after the trade. “Just being able to come in and kind of show I can contribute in any way possible. The team in general in here is unbelievable. It is big name after big name after big name. I’m just trying to keep my head down, go out there and attack guys and put us in the best situation to win.”

The Mets scored in the first two innings. Lindor singled, stole second and scored on Pete Alonso’s two-out single for a 1-0 lead off Ryan Feltner in the first. Feltner was replaced by Noah Davis to start the second after suffering posterior shoulder soreness.

Tovar hit his 19th homer in the first to tie it at 1-1 before the Mets strung together singles by Jose Iglesias, Gamel and Taylor with a fielding error by center fielder Brenton Doyle to take a 2-1 lead in the second.

Colorado's Brendan Rodgers doubled, took third on a passed ball and scored on Kris Bryant’s infield single to tie it at 2-2 in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: OF Starling Marte (knee) was 1 for 3 with a single, a stolen base and two strikeouts while playing seven innings in a rehab game for Class A St. Lucie on Wednesday. He is scheduled to play five innings in the outfield for St. Lucie on Thursday. … RHP Reed Garrett (elbow) is on track to be activated in Seattle on Friday, Mendoza said. … RHP Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder) gave up two hits, a walk and struck out two in one inning in a rehab appearance at Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

Rockies: RHP Feltner is expected to be placed ob the injured list, Black said. ... LHP Kyle Freeland (blister left index finger) is “still a little tender,” Black said, after he left Tuesday’s game in the fourth inning. Freeland’s next start has not been scheduled. … LHP Lucas Gilbreath (Tommy John surgery) gave up a run on two hits in one inning on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

NEXT UP

Mets LHP David Peterson (5-1, 3.47 ERA) will oppose Colorado LHP Austin Gomber (3-6, 4.66) in the final game of a three-game series. The Mets are 8-3 in games started by Peterson, a Denver native.

