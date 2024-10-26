Freeman and Hernandez's back-to-back homers lifts Dodgers past Yankees in Game 2

Teoscar Hernandez and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back homers to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday but may have lost superstar Shohei Ohtani in the process.

Ohtani appeared to injure his left shoulder while trying to steal second base at the end of the seventh inning.

Los Angeles now holds a 2-0 series lead with Game 3 set to take place in New York on Monday.

