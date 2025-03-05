Gausman solid in brief spring debut, but Pirates edge Blue Jays

BRADENTON - Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman had a short but solid spring debut as the Blue Jays fell 7-6 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Gausman didn't allow a hit, walked one and struck out two over 1 2/3 innings in his first start of spring training before giving way to Josh Walker.

Gausman is entering his fourth season with the Jays and the 13th of his career. He rebounded from a rough April last year to finish the 2024 season 14-11 with a 3.83 earned-run average.

The Pirates took a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning when Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer with two out, followed by a Joey Bart solo shot.

Down 7-3, Toronto made it close with back-to-back homers in the eighth — a two-run homer from Arjun Nimmala and a solo homer from Alan Roden — but the comeback ended when Davis Schneider ground into a double play to end the ninth.

Alejandro Kirk and Anthony Santander also homered for Toronto while Damiano Palmegiani hit an RBI double.

Toronto (6-4) hosts the Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2025.