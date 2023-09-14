The Toronto Blue Jays received boos from their home crowd during Wednesday's blowout loss to the Texas Rangers, with outfielder George Springer calling the reaction "understandable."

The Jays lost 10-0 on Wednesday for their third straight loss in a key series against Texas as the two teams fight for a wild-card spot. Toronto has been outscored 26-7 in the series and now sit a game-and-a-half behind the Rangers in the wild-card standings and one game back of the Seattle Mariners for the final playoff spot.

"They expect us to win, and that's fair. I think everybody understands that," Springer of the fan reaction Wednesday. "There's nobody that wants to win more than us in this locker room.

"I don't think it's for lack of effort. I know that the guys in here are trying. We're doing our best, but it may not seem that way because of the result. But at the end of the day, [the booing] is understandable."

After being swept in the wild-card round in two of the past three years, the Blue Jays are at risk of missing the playoffs despite receiving high-quality pitching throughout the year.

Toronto ranks second in the MLB with a team ERA of 3.77. Manager John Schneider, though, said Wednesday that the team's starting pitchers have let them down against the Rangers.

"You've got to get ahead, and you've got to put people away," said Schneider. "It's a tough lineup. They're not budging, they're not chasing, and you can see exactly what they can do to a staff and a bullpen when they're swinging at good pitches and doing damage with guys on."

Toronto has 16 games remaining in their season, including four games left on their current homestand with a series finale against Texas on Thursday before the Boston Red Sox come to town.

"Not great, but I understand," Schneider said of the boos. "The fans want to see exciting, winning, baseball.

"Us, as competitors, players, staff, myself, everyone included, don't like to hear it, but at the same time we appreciate when they're voicing their frustration when it is deserved."