ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for returning to the dugout area following his fourth-inning ejection during Tuesday’s home win over Tampa Bay.

Kapler will serve his suspension Friday night when the Giants, 10 1/2 games back in the NL West but 1 1/2 games up in the wild card, begin a three-game series against the major league-leading Atlanta Braves.

“First, I violated the spirit of the rule, right?” Kapler said before the game. “The spirit of the rule is the manager goes up the clubhouse, gets in street clothes, (and I) violated that being around the dugout area. ... At this point, a warranted move. ... I’ll be monitoring the game from the clubhouse. I’ll be in the office with the door shut to make sure no temptation sneaks in.”

Bench coach Kai Correa and pitching coach Andrew Bailey will combine to serve as interim manager for the game.

Kapler was ejected by home plate umpire Chad Whitson for arguing a called strike on a high pitch to the outside corner against rookie outfielder Wade Meckler. It was Kapler’s second ejection this season, third with San Francisco and seventh of his career.

He later returned to the dugout area and watched the game on a monitor in the batting cage at Oracle Park, involving himself in conversations with players and coaches. He was still wearing his uniform.

“I’ve got to take responsibility for it,” Kapler said. “I met with the team and I let them know that I violated the rule and apologized to them having to answer any questions potentially, which they might. They need to be focused on Atlanta tonight. We need to be focused on Atlanta tonight.”

