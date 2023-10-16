Kim Ng's time with the Miami Marlins is over.

Baseball's first female general manager declined her mutual option and the two sides have now parted ways.

The Marlins said the team did exercise Ng's option to return for 2024.

The move comes after the Marlins reached the playoffs this year for just the second time since winning the World Series in 2003. The Marlins were swept in the wild-card round by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 54-year-old joined the Marlins in November 2020.

