SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — JP Sears pitched seven shutout innings and the Oakland Athletics hit four home runs in a 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

The A’s have won eight of 11 since the All-Star break and can win their fifth straight series for the first time since 2021 with a victory on Wednesday.

Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler stayed hot, hitting their 11th and 10th home runs in July, respectively. Daz Cameron and JJ Bleday also went deep. The A’s have hit 45 home runs this month, the second most in Oakland history in July.

Sears (8-8), the only A’s pitcher to not miss a start this season, rebounded from allowing seven earned runs against the Astros in his last start. Sears struck out nine and held the Giants to three hits to win his fourth game in a month for the first time in his career.

Cameron put the A’s up 1-0 in the second with a solo shot, and Butler doubled the lead in the third. Rooker drilled a two-run homer to deep left in the fifth.

The A’s had seven hits off Giants starter Robbie Ray (1-1), who took the loss in his home debut with the Giants. Ray, the 2021 NL Cy Young Award Winner, came off the injured list last week and got the win in his first start against the Dodgers.

Patrick Bailey had an RBI single for the Giants in the ninth inning. San Francisco finished with five hits.

ROSTER MOVES

Athletics: The A’s traded RHP Lucas Erceg to the Royals for RHP Will Klein and two minor league players, RHP Mason Barnett and OF Jared Dickey. … They also dealt RHP Paul Blackburn to the New York Mets for RHP Kade Morris, the Mets’ third round selection in 2023. … RHP Gerardo Reyes was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Giants: The Giants traded DH Jorge Soler and RHP Luke Jackson to the Atlanta Braves for LHP Tyler Matzek and minor league IF Sabin Ceballos. … RHP Alex Cobb was dealt to the Cleveland Guardians for LHP Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named later. … The Giants also acquired utility player Mark Canha from the Detroit Tigers for RHP Eric Silva. … IF Marco Luciano and C Blake Sabol were recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

RHP Logan Webb (7-8, 3.72 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Giants against RHP Ross Stripling (2-9, 6.02 ERA) on Wednesday.

