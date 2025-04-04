DENVER (AP) — Jacob Wilson hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning for his third RBI, and the Athletics beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 Friday in a snowy home opener at Coors Field.

Flurries fell throughout the game and the temperature at first pitch was 37 degrees, tying for the second-coldest home opener in Rockies history.

After getting swept by the Chicago Cubs in the first three games at their temporary home in West Sacramento, California, the A's improved to 3-2 on the road and stopped a four-game losing streak overall.

Colorado went 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners. The Rockies have scored a major league-low 14 runs through seven games.

Noah Murdock (1-0), who debuted last weekend, pitched two hitless innings with three strikeouts and two walks for his first major league win, and Mason Miller earned his second save of the season. Angel Chivilli (0-1) was the loser.

Ezequiel Tovar, who ended the game when he struck out on Miller's fastest pitch of the day at 101.2 mph, had three hits and scored a run after entering hitless in his previous 15 at-bats.

Key moment

Wilson’s bloop single to right field with two outs in the 11th broke a 3-3 tie.

Key stat

Wilson’s solo home run in the fourth inning gave the Athletics at least one homer in each of their first eight games, matching the team record set in 2002.

Up next

Colorado RHP Germán Márquez (0-0, 0.00) starts Saturday against Athletics LHP JP Sears (0-1, 2.70).

