HOUSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran went 4 for 4, capped by a tiebreaking homer with two outs in the eighth inning that sent the Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 5 when Duran drove a fastball from Caleb Ort (1-1) over the wall in left-center, matching his season high for hits. He also walked once and scored three times.

Triston Casas, who had two hits and three RBIs, put Boston up 3-0 in the first inning with a two-run homer. Casas is 7 for 20 since coming off the injured list Friday after missing 98 games with a left rib strain.

Jon Singleton hit a two-run homer to tie it in the bottom half and Yainer Diaz homered for a third straight game with his shot to left-center that tied it at 5 in the fifth.

But the AL West-leading Astros went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position as they lost for just the second time in 13 games.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta permitted six hits and five runs in five innings. Zack Kelly (5-2) pitched a perfect seventh for the win and Kenley Jansen threw a scoreless ninth for his 24th save.

Houston’s Ronel Blanco also allowed six hits and five runs but lasted just 3 2/3 innings.

Duran led off with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Wilyer Abreu doubled to make it 1-0, and Casas followed with his homer to right field.

Jose Altuve singled in the bottom of the inning and stole second and third. Yordan Alvarez walked before Altuve scored on a sacrifice fly by Jeremy Peña with one out.

Singleton then smacked his home run to right field to tie it at 3.

Jake Meyers walked to start the Houston second and moved to third on a double by Shay Whitcomb. Chas McCormick’s sacrifice fly put the Astros on top 4-3.

David Hamilton walked to open the fourth and stole second before moving to third on a flyout. Duran’s RBI single tied it before a two-out single by Casas gave Boston a 5-4 lead.

Meyers robbed Tyler O’Neill of a home run with a leaping catch at the center-field wall in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Justin Slaten (elbow inflammation) will begin a rehabilitation assignment Friday at Triple-A Worcester or Double-A Portland. … Boston released 1B Dominic Smith after he was designated for assignment Friday when Casas came off the injured list.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Justin Verlander (3-2, 3.95 ERA) comes off the injured list for his first start since June 9 in the series finale Wednesday. RHP Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.56) will start for Boston.

