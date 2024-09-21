MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joc Pederson, Jose Herrera and Ketel Marte homered, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Saturday night to maintain their position in the NL wild-card standings.

Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly (5-0) struck out six while pitching five innings of two-hit ball. He threw 72 pitches, 48 for strikes, before departing because of a cramp in his right calf.

Arizona (87-68) earned its fourth consecutive win. It stayed one game ahead of the New York Mets for the second NL wild card.

Pederson’s 23rd homer, a two-run shot off Aaron Civale (7-9), staked Kelly to a 2-0 lead in the first.

Herrera hit a one-out drive to right in the fifth for his first career homer in his 129th major league game. He nearly added a second homer in the sixth, driving a 3-2 curveball from Trevor Megill 356 feet to the warning track in right.

That was more than enough for Kelly, who struck out five of his last six batters — including three straight in the fifth.

Marte provided a pair of insurance runs with a two-run shot for his 34th homer in the ninth against Joe Ross.

Civale was charged with three runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings for the NL Central champions.

Milwaukee (88-67) failed to put a runner on base against Arizona’s bullpen. It struck out seven more times over the final four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Paul Sewald (left neck discomfort) will throw a bullpen session Monday as he tries to return to action before the end of the regular season.

Brewers: C William Contreras has been dealing with a sore finger and hip and was held out of the lineup. ... RHP Nick Mears will throw a simulated game Monday.

UP NEXT

RHP Frankie Montas (7-11, 4.50 ERA) gets the start Sunday when the Brewers try to avoid a series sweep against Arizona LHP Jordan Montgomery (8-7, 6.23 ERA).

